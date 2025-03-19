Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 5G mobile services available in 99.6% of districts in country currently

5G mobile services available in 99.6% of districts in country currently

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, stated in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today that since its launch in October 2022, 4.69 lakhs 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed across the country which is one of the fastest roll out of 5G mobile services in the world. At present, 5G mobile services are available in 99.6% of the districts in the country. Further, 2.95 lakh 5G BTSs have been set up in the last financial year (2023-24).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Union Cabinet approves Revised National Program for Dairy Development

Union Cabinet approves Revised National Program for Dairy Development

INR extends gain for fourth straight session

INR extends gain for fourth straight session

Indices rise for third day, Nifty above 22,900 mark

Indices rise for third day, Nifty above 22,900 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.80%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.80%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon