Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Zomato, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,969, a premium of 61.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,907.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 73.30 points or 0.32% to 22,907.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.66% to 13.30.

Zomato, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

 

Ideaforge Technology allots 3,041 equity shares under ESOS

Nifty ends above 22,900; Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Chinese markets end marginally lower amid middle east tensions

Steel Exchange India jumps after increasing production capacity at Andhra Pradesh plant

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

