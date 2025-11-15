7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.46% to Rs 5.01 croreNet profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 37.50% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.46% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.013.90 28 OPM %14.3713.33 -PBDT0.730.52 40 PBT0.550.42 31 NP0.550.40 38
