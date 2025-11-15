Rajesh Exports standalone net profit declines 8.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.96% to Rs 3365.43 croreNet profit of Rajesh Exports declined 8.51% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 90.96% to Rs 3365.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1762.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3365.431762.41 91 OPM %1.462.58 -PBDT22.1923.39 -5 PBT22.0423.23 -5 NP18.0619.74 -9
