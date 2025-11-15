First Fintec standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.78% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of First Fintec rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.78% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.680.49 39 OPM %8.828.16 -PBDT0.100.07 43 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.04 50
