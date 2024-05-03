Business Standard
97.76% of Rs 2000 currency notes returned, Says RBI

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said 97.76 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,961 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public. On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of the high value banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 7,961 crore at the close of business on April 30, 2024, the Reserve Bank said in a statement. The ₹2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender, RBI noted.
First Published: May 03 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

