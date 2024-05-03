Mahindra & Mahindra has received a record 674 patents in FY24, the most of any Indian 4-wheeler automobile/farm equipment manufacturer. This is a 380% increase in the number of patents issued to M&M over FY23.

The company said, "M&M is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation by investing in research and the use of cutting-edge technology. Our strategy of prioritizing R&D has helped us to come up with futuristic automotive brands with world-class features. We firmly believe that by staying at the forefront of technology, we can deliver the loftiest expectations of our customers.

So far, we have been conferred 1185 patents across multiple geographies, and we currently have 193 applications awaiting patent approval, as of 31st March 2024. Cumulatively, we have filed 2212 patent applications to date. The patent portfolio also includes fillings of M&M's subsidiary, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd. In addition to our patents, we have also got 115 designs registered and 178 new applications filed. This record-breaking achievement is a testament to our cutting-edge research prowess."

