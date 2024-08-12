AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 30.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 3.57 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 30.65% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.573.3923.5326.551.191.021.080.830.810.62