AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 30.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 3.57 croreNet profit of AAA Technologies rose 30.65% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.573.39 5 OPM %23.5326.55 -PBDT1.191.02 17 PBT1.080.83 30 NP0.810.62 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content