Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 11.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 5.57 crore
Net profit of Spectrum Foods declined 11.34% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.575.33 5 OPM %43.2750.84 -PBDT2.412.72 -11 PBT2.192.47 -11 NP2.192.47 -11
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

