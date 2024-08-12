Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 11.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 5.57 croreNet profit of Spectrum Foods declined 11.34% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.575.33 5 OPM %43.2750.84 -PBDT2.412.72 -11 PBT2.192.47 -11 NP2.192.47 -11
