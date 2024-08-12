Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit declines 5.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 47.30 croreNet profit of Danlaw Technologies India declined 5.19% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 47.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales47.3046.39 2 OPM %12.5414.33 -PBDT5.616.13 -8 PBT4.674.91 -5 NP3.473.66 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content