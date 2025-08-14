Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 10.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.46% to Rs 102.21 croreNet profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 10.48% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.46% to Rs 102.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales102.21126.91 -19 OPM %1.670.93 -PBDT2.221.80 23 PBT1.731.33 30 NP1.371.24 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content