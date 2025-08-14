Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.43% to Rs 35.07 croreNet profit of Supreme Power Equipment rose 30.88% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.43% to Rs 35.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.0727.52 27 OPM %18.8821.11 -PBDT6.334.85 31 PBT6.154.76 29 NP4.453.40 31
