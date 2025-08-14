Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 1159.68 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 7.47% to Rs 330.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 307.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 1159.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1117.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1159.681117.59 4 OPM %34.2633.55 -PBDT454.00423.52 7 PBT442.13409.64 8 NP330.70307.72 7
