MSTC standalone net profit rises 9.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 77.43 croreNet profit of MSTC rose 9.54% to Rs 44.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 77.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales77.4369.04 12 OPM %58.9657.82 -PBDT61.8856.79 9 PBT59.6354.48 9 NP44.3240.46 10
