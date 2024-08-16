Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 42.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 6.61 croreNet profit of Aartech Solonics rose 42.47% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.616.38 4 OPM %-4.695.80 -PBDT1.641.03 59 PBT1.511.01 50 NP1.040.73 42
