Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 42.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 6.61 crore

Net profit of Aartech Solonics rose 42.47% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.616.38-4.695.801.641.031.511.011.040.73