K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 19.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 127.18 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 19.49% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 127.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.