Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 32.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 559.53 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs declined 32.03% to Rs 36.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 559.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 696.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.15% to Rs 141.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 2266.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2497.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
