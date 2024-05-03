Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 32.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 559.53 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 7.15% to Rs 141.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 2266.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2497.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 32.03% to Rs 36.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 559.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 696.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.559.53696.412266.912497.9712.3412.7111.7411.3162.0881.10240.15252.1049.7469.42192.48204.8136.1453.17141.88152.81