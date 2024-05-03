Business Standard
Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 27.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 1301.05 crore
Net profit of Tata Technologies declined 27.39% to Rs 157.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 1301.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1402.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.87% to Rs 679.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 624.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 5117.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4414.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1301.051402.39 -7 5117.204414.17 16 OPM %18.4417.30 -18.3918.60 - PBDT259.75285.36 -9 1037.92890.70 17 PBT230.79260.34 -11 932.05796.15 17 NP157.24216.56 -27 679.37624.03 9
First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

