Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 13.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.78% to Rs 179.17 croreNet profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 13.81% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 179.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 150.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales179.17150.84 19 OPM %5.212.47 -PBDT6.603.13 111 PBT2.20-1.19 LP NP1.561.81 -14
