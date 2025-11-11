Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 13.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 13.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 18.78% to Rs 179.17 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 13.81% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 179.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 150.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales179.17150.84 19 OPM %5.212.47 -PBDT6.603.13 111 PBT2.20-1.19 LP NP1.561.81 -14

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

