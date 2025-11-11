G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 0.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 1602.14 croreNet profit of G R Infraprojects declined 0.34% to Rs 192.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 193.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 1602.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1394.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1602.141394.33 15 OPM %24.1625.32 -PBDT311.31307.80 1 PBT260.39244.73 6 NP192.62193.28 0
