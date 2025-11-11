Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 473.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 13.32% to Rs 192.75 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 473.50% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 192.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales192.75170.10 13 OPM %16.064.45 -PBDT32.6615.48 111 PBT26.499.07 192 NP20.133.51 474

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

