Aarti Surfactants hits the roof after Q4 PAT climbs 109% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Aarti Surfactants hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 511.30 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 109.03% to Rs 9.72 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4.65 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 27.43% year on year to Rs 202.05 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax galloped 94.53% to Rs 13.17 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 6.77 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expenses rose 25.15% to Rs 190.03 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 151.83 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 165.15 crore (up 41.17% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 5.72 crore (down 24.07% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 31.80% to Rs 14.54 crore on an 11.73% increase in revenue to Rs 659.09 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Aarti Surfactants is engaged in the product portfolio includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

