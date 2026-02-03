Abans Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.63% to Rs 20.46 crore

Net loss of Abans Finance Pvt reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.63% to Rs 20.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.4624.5445.3172.94-1.033.24-1.143.12-0.922.36

