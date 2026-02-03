Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DE Nora India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DE Nora India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 104.10% to Rs 35.84 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 104.10% to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.8417.56 104 OPM %6.89-64.81 -PBDT3.90-9.88 LP PBT3.38-10.32 LP NP2.57-7.81 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Castrol India standalone net profit declines 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit declines 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Ent sizzles after Q3 profit spikes 97x to Rs 5,627 cr

Adani Ent sizzles after Q3 profit spikes 97x to Rs 5,627 cr

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Bulls take charge as India-US pact unlocks a market sprint, Nifty ends above 25,700

Bulls take charge as India-US pact unlocks a market sprint, Nifty ends above 25,700

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance