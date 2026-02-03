Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Feb 03 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Ratings outlook maintained at Rating Watch with Developing Implications

Asian Energy Services has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated: Rs 282.50 crore

Long term rating - Crisil BBB+/Watch Developing (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications')

Short term rating - Crisil A2/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')

Feb 03 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

