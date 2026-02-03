Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL
Ratings outlook maintained at Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Asian Energy Services has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated: Rs 282.50 crore
Long term rating - Crisil BBB+/Watch Developing (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications')
Short term rating - Crisil A2/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:17 PM IST