Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Ratings outlook maintained at Rating Watch with Developing Implications

Asian Energy Services has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated: Rs 282.50 crore

Long term rating - Crisil BBB+/Watch Developing (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications')

Short term rating - Crisil A2/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')

