Castrol India standalone net profit declines 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 1439.92 crore

Net profit of Castrol India declined 9.85% to Rs 244.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 271.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 1439.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1353.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.45% to Rs 949.93 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 927.23 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 5721.50 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 5364.85 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

