Castrol India standalone net profit declines 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 1439.92 croreNet profit of Castrol India declined 9.85% to Rs 244.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 271.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 1439.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1353.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.45% to Rs 949.93 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 927.23 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 5721.50 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 5364.85 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1439.921353.89 6 5721.505364.85 7 OPM %25.5527.76 -23.5523.82 - PBDT379.19396.35 -4 1405.661357.38 4 PBT354.71370.93 -4 1304.841257.61 4 NP244.67271.39 -10 949.93927.23 2
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 5:32 PM IST