Avenue Supermarts, CDSL, Prism Johnson, Prataap Snacks in focus

Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened three new stores at Karimnagar (Telangana), Narsingi, Hyderabad (Telangana) and at Sachin, Surat (Gujarat). The total number of stores as on date stands at 357.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL): Standard Chartered Bank - Corporate Banking is reportedly likely to sell entire 7.18% stake (75 lakh equity shares) in CDSL for $151 million through a block deal. The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at Rs 1,672 per share, as per reports.

Cipla, Sanofi India: Sanofi India and Sanofi Healthcare India Private Limited (together referred as Sanofi India) and Cipla announced an exclusive partnership for distribution and promotion of Sanofi Indias Central Nervous System (CNS) product range in India. As a part of this partnership, Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of Sanofi Indias six CNS brands including Frisium, a leading brand in the anti-epileptic medication category.

Prism Johnson: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 29 March 2024 to consider and approve approve raising of funds by issue of Non-convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.

Praveg: The company announced the launch of the Safari Velavadar Resort in Gujarat. The Safari Velavadar Resort, nestled in this tranquil setting, features 12 luxurious cottages equipped with modern amenities, offering guests a serene retreat surrounded by nature.

Prataap Snacks: The commercial production at newly set up Unit situated at Samba, Jammu & Kashmir has commenced on 26th March, 2024. The Unit has been set up for the production of extruded namkeen snacks, fried namkeen pellets and other namkeen snacks including popcorn with a total capacity of about 10,000 MT per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News