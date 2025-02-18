Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ABB India unveils low voltage flameproof motors range

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

ABB India has today unveiled its latest range of flameproof motors as the safest choice in potentially explosive environments. This extended range of low voltage flameproof motors marks a significant advancement in the company's product portfolio for hazardous environments. Engineered to outrun, these motors are specifically designed for use in industries such as Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pharma, and Food & Beverage, where the presence of hazardous gases make safety and reliability a top priority. Manufactured at ABB's state-of-the-art Bengaluru facility, these motors offer safety, reliability, durability and energy efficiency, while adhering to PESO (Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization) regulatory requirements.

 

With power ratings ranging from 37kW to 500kW, these larger motors are available in frame sizes 280- 355 and are certified for use in gas groups IIA, IIB, and IIC. Its advanced flameproof design includes pressure-tested enclosures capable of withstanding high pressure, preventing flame propagation in the event of an internal explosion.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

