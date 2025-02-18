Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

From Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, Pune

Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, Pune has declared Patel Engineering (PEL) along with its JV partner, as L1 for a Rs. 1,090.45 crore contract for the works involving Construction of Pipe Line Distribution Network for Nira Deoghar Right Bank Main Canal Km 87 to Km 135 and its Distributaries, Minors offtaking between Km 65 to Km 135.

The project is to be completed in a period of 36 months.

The said project is located in the state of Maharashtra, Village - Kalaj, Taluka - Phaltan, District - Satara and the project is to be executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL's share is 20%.

 

The scope of works includes construction of Pipe Distribution Network involving excavation & refilling for pipe trenches, structures providing, supplying, jointing, lowering, laying of pipes, various types of valves, chambers and outlets, testing Pipeline with all valves, outlets, etc. with an Operations, Repairs and Maintenance period for 5 years after completion of works.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

