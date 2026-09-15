Abbott India Ltd rises for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 26155, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.44% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% jump in NIFTY and a 18.39% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26155, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23327.15. The Sensex is at 74671.32, down 0.15%. Abbott India Ltd has slipped around 2.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26532.4, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6596 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7643 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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