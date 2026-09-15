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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quint Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Quint Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

eMudhra Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd, S V Global Mill Ltd and Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2026.

eMudhra Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd, S V Global Mill Ltd and Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2026.

Quint Digital Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 47.94 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4722 shares in the past one month.

 

eMudhra Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 593.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9124 shares in the past one month.

HMA Agro Industries Ltd soared 18.05% to Rs 23.67. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

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S V Global Mill Ltd advanced 16.10% to Rs 155. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5448 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd rose 15.09% to Rs 432.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1401 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST