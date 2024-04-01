Sensex (    %)
                             
Abbott India Ltd soars 1.3%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 27472.2, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.44% in last one year as compared to a 29.12% gain in NIFTY and a 58.9% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Abbott India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27472.2, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 22464.8. The Sensex is at 74015.29, up 0.49%. Abbott India Ltd has dropped around 2.52% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18996.15, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6448 shares today, compared to the daily average of 14368 shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 27554.2, up 0.77% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 23.44% in last one year as compared to a 29.12% gain in NIFTY and a 58.9% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 49.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

