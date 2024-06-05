Business Standard
Abbott India Ltd soars 4.82%

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 27559.4, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.29% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.7% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Abbott India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 27559.4, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 22249. The Sensex is at 73373.23, up 1.8%. Abbott India Ltd has risen around 6.93% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18603.15, up 3.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22587 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12637 shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 27713.9, up 4.94% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 26.29% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.7% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 46.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

