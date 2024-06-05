Nestle India Ltd soars 3.16%

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2504.5, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.39% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 2504.5, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 22249. The Sensex is at 73373.23, up 1.8%. Nestle India Ltd has risen around 1.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55172.5, up 4.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2515.65, up 3.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 73.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

