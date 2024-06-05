Business Standard
Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2624.65, up 5.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.47% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% jump in NIFTY and a 12.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2624.65, up 5.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 22249. The Sensex is at 73373.23, up 1.8%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has gained around 16.33% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55172.5, up 4.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.13 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2616.1, up 5.51% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 2.47% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% jump in NIFTY and a 12.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 57.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

