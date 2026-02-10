ABC India standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 14.63% to Rs 42.02 croreNet profit of ABC India declined 94.44% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.63% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales42.0249.22 -15 OPM %-1.813.29 -PBDT-0.871.25 PL PBT-1.060.91 PL NP0.030.54 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST