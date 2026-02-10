ABC India standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.63% to Rs 42.02 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 94.44% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.63% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.42.0249.22-1.813.29-0.871.25-1.060.910.030.54

