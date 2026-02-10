Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of PS IT Infrastructure & Services reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nirav Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nirav Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

A-1 consolidated net profit declines 4.00% in the December 2025 quarter

A-1 consolidated net profit declines 4.00% in the December 2025 quarter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 11.72% in the December 2025 quarter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 11.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 256.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 256.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance