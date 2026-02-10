Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JMD Ventures standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the December 2025 quarter

JMD Ventures standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures declined 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.10 -30 OPM %-57.14-20.00 -PBDT0.170.27 -37 PBT0.160.26 -38 NP0.110.20 -45

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

