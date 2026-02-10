JMD Ventures standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures declined 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.070.10-57.14-20.000.170.270.160.260.110.20

