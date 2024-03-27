Above Normal Monsoon Precipitation Seen in India Says APCC

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

According to APEC Climate Center (APCC), monsoon rainfall is likely to be above normal in India this year. In an outlook for April 2024 - September 2024 period, the APCC projected enhanced probability for above normal precipitation is predicted for the eastern off-equatorial North Pacific and the western off-equatorial South Pacific, and region spanning eastern Africa to the western Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. A tendency for above normal precipitation is expected for some region of East Asia, South Asia, the tropical South Atlantic, and the Antarctic Ocean. It also noted enhanced probability for above normal precipitation is predicted for the region spanning eastern Africa to the Arabian Sea, India, the bay of Bengal, and Indonesia, the Caribbean Sea, tropical North Atlantic, southern Australia, and southern South Pacific.