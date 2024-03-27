Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Japanese Yen Hits 34-Year Low Against Dollar

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Japanese yen hits its lowest level since 1990s against the dollar after Bank of Japan is seen maintaining a dovish stance for interest rates coupled with massive strength in greenback overseas. The Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years last week. Yen has extended downside since then and hit its lowest levels in around 34 years. Japanese authorities stepped in during October 2022 to buy the currency when yen weakened to 151.94. The yen also came under pressure from a strong dollar amid growing expectations that rates could remain higher for longer in the US even as they start coming down in other major economies. USDJPY hit a high of 151.97, a level not seen since mid-1990s. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is floating above 104 mark awaiting a key US inflation reading that could influence the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy ahead. The crucial US PCE price index report, which is the Feds preferred inflation gauge is due to be released on Friday. On the NSE JPYINR futures are quoting lower by 0.21% at 55.34.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Yen Tumbles To 2-Week Low Even As BoJ Ends Negative Interest Rate Policy

US Dollar Nears 103 Mark Amid Tepid Economic Cues

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Japanese Yen Jumps On Hawkish Comments By BoJ's Takata

INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

Barometers trade with strong gains; realty shares advance

Current account deficit moderates to 1.2% of GDP in Q3FY2024 from 2.6% of GDP in Q3FY23

BSE SME Chatha Foods spurts on listing

Adani Green Energy commissions 180 MW solar power project at Jaisalmer

Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon