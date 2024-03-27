The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T) has won multiple orders in the domestic and international markets. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The Business has secured a contract to construct the Al Namaa General Hospital from the Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman. The scope of works includes construction of a 165- bed hospital building (G+4) including basement and ancillary buildings like substations, STP, etc. The project is to be executed in 30 months involving civil structures, finishes, MEP services, medical equipment, and external development, including landscaping.

In the domestic market, the Business secured an order for Construction of Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor, Assam on a Design & Build Turnkey Basis from the Assam PWD. The scope of work includes a Multi Utility Building, Pilgrim Management Block, Chinnamasta Block, Siddheshwar Block and Access Corridor for the temple. The other scope of work involves finishes & allied MEP services along with external development within the site premises.

Further, the Business received an order from a subsidiary of a leading Paint Manufacturing Company to construct a polymer manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The scope involves Civil, Structural & Architectural works including External Development Works.

Lastly, the Business got an order for a Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat. The scope involves Civil, Structural & Architectural works.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News