Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACC consolidated net profit rises 460.57% in the September 2025 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit rises 460.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 27.99% to Rs 5931.67 crore

Net profit of ACC rose 460.57% to Rs 1119.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 199.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.99% to Rs 5931.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4634.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5931.674634.46 28 OPM %14.269.41 -PBDT1041.71561.34 86 PBT763.17319.04 139 NP1119.23199.66 461

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

