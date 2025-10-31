Friday, October 31, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Svitzer signs LoI with Cochin Shipyard

Svitzer signs LoI with Cochin Shipyard

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

To manufacture new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugs in India

Svitzer today announced the signing of a landmark Letter of Intent (LoI) with Cochin Shipyard (CSL) to construct a new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugs in India. The agreement marks a clear step forward in Svitzer's electrification roadmap and in strengthening India's role as a global maritime manufacturing hub.

Under the LoI, Svitzer and CSL will collaborate on plans to build electrical TRAnsverse tugboats at CSL's yard facilities in India signaling Svitzer's long-term intent to Make in India and to bring to market one of the most advanced and environmentally progressive tug designs to support India's green port and green towage ambitions. Signature took place during India Maritime Week in Mumbai.

 

The collaboration will combine Svitzer's global expertise in sustainable towage with CSL's excellent shipbuilding capability and the wider strengths of India's engineering talent, supply chains and innovation ecosystem.

The TRAnsverse concept is central to the partnership. Known for exceptional manoeuvrability and efficiency, TRAnsverse tugs provide precise control in confined waters, improving safety and operational performance while reducing energy use and emissions.

These vessels are intended for Svitzer's global fleet renewal and growth markets, and will also create the opportunity for a locally built, world-class design to be deployed in Indian port and terminal operations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dollar index firms to near 3-month high above 99 mark; Fed officials speeches eyed

Motilal Oswal Financial plunges as Q2 profit nosedives

United Spirits Ltd soars 3.76%, up for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.5%, gains for third straight session

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

