ACME Eco Clean Energy further commissions 16 MW out of 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
ACME Eco Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has commissioned the second phase of 16 MW out of 100 MW wind power project at Village: Titoda, Taluka: Sayla, Dist: Surendaranagar, Gujarat.

The commissioning has been witnessed and confirmed by Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) officials, and the formal certificate is expected to be issued shortly.

With this, ACME Eco Clean Energy has achieved a commissioned capacity of 44 MW out of 100 MW.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

