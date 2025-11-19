Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM-KISAN 21st Installment to be released

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on November 19, 2025, from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Under this installment, nearly 9 crore farmers across the country will receive approximately Rs 18,000 crore in direct financial assistance through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring transparency and eliminating any intermediary involvement. In order to provide income support to all landholding farmers families with cultivable land in the country, the Central Government launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a Central Sector Scheme, on February 24, 2019. The scheme offers annual financial assistance of Rs. 6,000/- to each eligible farmer family, delivered in three equal installments of Rs. 2,000/-, into their Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through DBT mode. So far, more than Rs. 3.70 lakh crores have been disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families in the country through 20 installments. The benefits of the scheme are being provided to those farmers whose land details are seeded in PM KISAN portal, have bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar and eKYC is completed.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

