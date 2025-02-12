Business Standard

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 55.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 44.77% to Rs 36.09 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies declined 55.81% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.77% to Rs 36.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales36.0924.93 45 OPM %7.6811.71 -PBDT2.302.41 -5 PBT1.031.29 -20 NP0.571.29 -56

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

