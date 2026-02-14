ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 398.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 86.03% to Rs 67.14 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies rose 398.25% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 86.03% to Rs 67.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.67.1436.0910.907.686.682.305.621.032.840.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News