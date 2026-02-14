TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 172.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 74.38 crore

Net profit of TechNVision Ventures rose 172.79% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 74.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.3880.966.392.064.622.163.781.603.711.36

