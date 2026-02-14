Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 51.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 301.50 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 51.60% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 301.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 247.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

