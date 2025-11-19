Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Energy bags LoI from PFC Consulting for renewable power transmission project

Adani Energy bags LoI from PFC Consulting for renewable power transmission project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions said that it has received letter of intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting for the establishment of a transmission system for evacuation of power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda, Gujarat under Phase-V (Part C).

The project, titled, Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase-V (8GW): Part C, includes establishment of 2500 MW HVDC (high voltage direct current) system between KPS III to South Olpad, around 1200 circuit kilometers (ckm) With this addition, AESLs total transmission network will expand to 27,905 ckm and transformation capacity to 97,236 MVA.

The project is designed to facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW of renewable energy, comprising of Phase-V scheme which has been planned to enable evacuation of an additional 8 GW RE power from Khavda RE park.

 

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 20.9% to Rs 533.97 crore despite a 6.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,595.83 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter declined 1.85% to Rs 1,008 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

